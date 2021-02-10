Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
