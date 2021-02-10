Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.