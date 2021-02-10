Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan Sells 4,666 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

