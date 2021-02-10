Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Hits $98.65 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 145.9% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $98.65 million and $129,750.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00376867 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

