BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.