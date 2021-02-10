Brooktree Capital Management Sells 716 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for 2.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HEI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,674. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

