Brookmont Capital Management Purchases 29,029 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 267,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

