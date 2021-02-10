Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.56. 14,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,461. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

