Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.46 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. 234,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,009,094. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

