Brokers Set Expectations for MetLife, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

