Brokers Set Expectations for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of FTAI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

