Brokers Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of WW stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

