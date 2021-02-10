Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.48 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $620.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.