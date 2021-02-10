Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $30.14

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $30,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. 101,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,520. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

