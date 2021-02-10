Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 196,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,896. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.