Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price at $33.75

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 112,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

