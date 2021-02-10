Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) PT at $11.33

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 328,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.