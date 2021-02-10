Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$10.22

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$9.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,645. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

