Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $78.25

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 306,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $998,428.68. Insiders sold a total of 148,920 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.