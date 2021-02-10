Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.29). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,038,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after buying an additional 545,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

