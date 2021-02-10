Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

STL opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

