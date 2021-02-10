Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CPLP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.