Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 144,838 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $17,710,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00.

STAA stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

