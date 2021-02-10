Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

