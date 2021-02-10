BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 328 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 137.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.