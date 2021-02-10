BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.41 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,885 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

