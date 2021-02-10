BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $282.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

