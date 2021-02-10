Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of -543.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

