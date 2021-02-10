Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.98. 116,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 68,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $423.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

