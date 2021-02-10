Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.00

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 79867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

