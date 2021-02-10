BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.53

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.53 and last traded at $71.68, with a volume of 60690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,643 shares of company stock worth $6,302,838. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

