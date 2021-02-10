Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,192 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.31. 21,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.47 and its 200 day moving average is $458.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

