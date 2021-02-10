Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,334. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

