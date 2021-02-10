Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $18.40 Million Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,402,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 29,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.