Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,080 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 24,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

