Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 723,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.