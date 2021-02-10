Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. 45,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,544. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

