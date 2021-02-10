botXcoin Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $492.41 million and $131,913.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.80 or 0.01122174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00052959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.92 or 0.05388854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00031513 BTC.

About botXcoin

BOTX is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

