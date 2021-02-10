Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

BSX opened at $39.25 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

