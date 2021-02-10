BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $17,380,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BWA stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

