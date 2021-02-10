Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

