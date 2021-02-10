Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.89. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 134,879 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.