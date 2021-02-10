BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.81

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.81, with a volume of 146160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

