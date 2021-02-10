BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,027,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

