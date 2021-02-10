BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.80.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

