BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.89 and last traded at C$21.91. 57,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 38,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.82.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.