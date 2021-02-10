BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of CGC traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

