Blockzero Labs Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $219,845.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $219,845.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.55 or 0.05604986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042130 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars.

