Blockport Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockport Token Profile

BPT is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

