BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BSD stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

