BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
BSD stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
